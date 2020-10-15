NSCDC arrests man, 48, for allegedly defiling wife’s niece

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), Lagos State Command, has arrested a 48-year-old man, Charles Ekwe, for allegedly defiling his wife’s 13-year-old niece.

In a statement signed by the command’s spokesperson, Mrs Kehinde Bada-Okoli, on Wednesday, the suspect was arrested on Monday in Lagos.

According to the statement, Ekwe allegedly defiled his victim at 1B Surulere Street, Ojo, Lagos state.

Bada-Okoli said the suspect started abusing his victim before the COVID-19 lockdown but was scared to report to her aunty.

She said the victim, confirmed that the suspect, whom she fondly called Daddy, started assaulting her sexually early in the year.

“Uncle Ekwe touches me when my aunty leaves the house and also at his shop where he trades.

“He used to show me man and woman sleeping together on his phone.

“Uncle threatened to kill me if I tell anybody,” the statement quoted the victim.

The police spokesperson said the victim said she had lost count of the number of times the assault occurred.

The victim’s aunty, Mrs Blessing Ekwe, further confirmed that the victim had been living with them for the past four years.

“My niece relocated to live with us in Lagos after her father died.

“However, I noticed something was wrong three weeks ago, which prompted me to interrogate the girl.

“She opened up by telling me that my husband had been sexually abusing her.

“I then took her for medical examination and it was confirmed that she had been defiled,” Ekwe said.

She said the suspect denied having sex with the girl, but, however, confessed to have fondled with her genitals and made her watch pornography on his phone.

Vanguard