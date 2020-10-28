nscdc-dismisses-officer-for-looting-covid-19-relief-items

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) said Illiya Ibrahim, a corps assistant with its Gwagwalada Division, has been dismissed from the service in relation to the looting of COVID-19 palliatives discovered in a warehouse in Gwagwalada, Abuja.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Media Assistant to the Commandant General of NSCDC, Ekunola Gbenga, on Tuesday.

“The Commandant General, Abdullahi Gana, has approved the recommendation of the Junior Staff Disciplinary Committee for the dismissal of Illiya Ibrahim of the Gwagwalada Division for joining hoodlums in looting Covid-19 palliatives discovered in a warehouse in Gwagwalada, Abuja,” the statement reads.

In the aftermath of the #EndSARS protests against police brutality, hoodlums and arsonists have looted several public and private-owned warehouses and businesses in the past one week, PREMIUM TIMES had reported.

State governments have kick-started the process of bringing perpetrators of the acts to book, this paper learnt.

According to the NSCDC statement, the recommendation was given after the officer was charged under the public service rule which is related to unbecoming conduct of officers.

“This disciplinary measure was taken after a series of investigations and deliberations by the junior disciplinary committee and recommendations were made to the management,” Mr Ekunola was quoted to have said.

“The CG appreciates officers and men of the Corps including members of the public for providing useful information that has continued to assist the Corps in identifying unfit individuals within the ranks for appropriate action. ”

He tasked the personnel to remain committed, resolute and firm in the discharge of their duties.