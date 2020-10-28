nscdc-dismisses-officer-for-looting

By Blessing Olaifa, Abuja

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has dismissed an officer Corps Assistant Illiya Ibrahim of the Gwagwalada Division, Abuja, for participating in looting of COVID-19 palliatives discovered in a warehouse the area.

The Media Assistant to the Commandant General NSCDC, Ekunola Gbenga, disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja.

He said the Commandant General Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu approved the recommendation of the Junior Staff Disciplinary Committee for the dismissal of Illiya.

The recommendation was given after the officer was charged under the public service rule.

“This disciplinary measure was taken after series of investigations and deliberations by the junior disciplinary committee and recommendations were made to the management,” Ekunola said.

The CG appreciates officers and men of the Corps including members of the public for providing useful information that has assisted the Corps in identifying unfit individuals within the ranks for appropriate action.

He tasked the personnel to remain committed, resolute and firm in the discharge of their duties.