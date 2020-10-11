NSCDC new commandant charges personnel to redouble efforts

Sunny Nwankwo, Umuahia

THE Commandant, Abia State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Mr. Vincent Ogu, has charged personnel of the agency to redouble their efforts towards delivering quality security services to the good people of the state.

Ogu stated this after taking over from his predecessor, Barr. Nwannukwu Nnamdi, as the new commandant of the agency.

Ogu ordered the immediate deployment of the command’s tactical teams to strategic locations across the state with special attention to flashpoints, schools, recreation/event centres, markets and motor parks to ensure adequate protection of lives and property.

The new commandant, who pledged to work with the state government and collaborate with other sister security agencies in the state, urged the general public to provide timely and adequate information to security agencies to sustain the relative peace in the state.

Read Also: Katsina NSCDC receives 795 cases

The new commandant shortly after assuming office embarked on “A Show of Force Exercise” across the state.

The move, according to him, was in line with the belief that the regular presence of security personnel around strategic places in the state would not only scare away criminals from carrying out their nefarious activities, but would also reassure the general public of the readiness of the command to make a quick intervention in the event of any untoward development.