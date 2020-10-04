NSCDC official shoots DSS operative dead in Osun

By Toba Adedeji, Osogbo

An official of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), identified as Sunday Dade, reportedly shot dead an operative of Department of State Services (DSS) named Seyi Adebowale in Osun State, The Nation learnt.

It was gathered that Adebowale was shot in Kuta, Ayedire Local Government Area in the palace of the traditional ruler after the commissioning of a bridge built by the Nigeria Army which was flagged off by Osun State Governor, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola and the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, on September 15, 2020.

The NSCDC official, Dade, was said to have been shooting sporadically to express his joy after the programme of the day but unfortunately one of the bullets he fired hit Adebowale.

A source told The Nation that Adebowale was rushed to the General Hospital, Iwo, before he was referred Ladoke Akintola University Teaching Hospital, Osogbo where he was operated twice before he eventually died.

The spokesperson of NSCDC, Osun Command, Mr Adigun Daniel, confirmed the incident yesterday on phone, saying, “It was an operational error and it is very unfortunate. The official involved is going through a trial.”