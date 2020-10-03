NSCDC official shoots DSS operative dead in Osun

By Toba Adedeji, Osogbo

An official of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) identified as Sunday Dade reportedly shot dead an operative of the Department of State Services (DSS) Seyi Adebowale in Osun State, The Nation learnt.

It was gathered Adebowale was shot in Kuta, Ayedire Local Government Area in the palace of the traditional ruler after the commissioning of a bridge built by The Nigeria Army flagged off by Governor Adegboyega Oyetola and Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai on September 15.

Dade was said to have been shooting sporadically in excitement after the programme but one of the bullets he fired hit Adebowale.

A source hinted The Nation that Adebowale was rushed to General Hospital, Iwo before he was referred Ladoke Akintola University Teaching Hospital, Osogbo where he was operated twice before he eventually died.

Spokesperson of NSCDC, Osun Command, Mr Adigun Daniel, confirmed the incident.

He told The Nation on phone: “It was an operational error and it is very unfortunate. The official involved is going through a trial.”