nscdc-partners-youths-to-protect-critical-infrastructure-in-akwa-ibom

The Akwa Ibom Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), says it will collaborate with youth leaders across the state to ensure adequate protection of critical government infrastructure.

The State Commandant of NSCDC, Mr Samuel Fadeyi, said this while answering questions from newsmen on Tuesday in Uyo.

Fadeyi said that, in view of the current #EndSARS protests in some parts of the country, the command has deployed all its personnel to critical government infrastructure in the state.

He said the development is to ensure that hoodlums that have hijacked the protests do not loot, vandalise or destroy the infrastructure.

Fadeyi said the command has urged the youth to see government infrastructure as belonging to them and should promptly provide information on any planned attack of the facilities in their communities.

He said the personnel have been deployed to all telecom, power, oil and gas facilities, national assets and monuments, WAEC, JAMB, ExxonMobil offices and warehouses across the state.

“One of our main mandates is to secure national assets and infrastructure in the federal, states and local governments.

“Especially, when a peaceful protest has gone violent and now, some hoodlums have started stealing and attacking some infrastructure.

“The Commandant General, Alhaji Mohammed Gana, has given us marching orders concerning critical assets in the country and we must make sure we secure and nothing happens to them.

“For us in Akwa Ibom State, before all these things happened, we had deployed our personnel to some critical assets.

“So, what I have done is to engage members of the public, particularly the youths leaders, because I realised that each community has their youth leader, people who influence others.

“All we want from them is information, we will analyse the information on our own part, so, we can deploy personnel to such infrastructure to forestall any attack,” Fadeyi said.

He said that the command has stepped up intelligence gathering as the deployment and protection of all critical national assets will be permanent, as the yuletide season approaches.

Fadeyi, however, warned people in the state against instigating youths to foment trouble and attack government facilities.

The state commandant appealed to the youth to eschew violence, embrace peace and stop looting government and private properties.

He said a combination of security operatives are in place to patrol the state and protect government warehouses against vandalism and looting.

Vanguard