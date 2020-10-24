nscdc-records-512-civil,-criminal-cases-in-kano-state

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kano State Command, says it has recorded over 512 civil and criminal cases from January to date.

ASC Ibrahim Abdullahi, the spokesman of the Command, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Saturday in Kano.

Abdullahi said that out of the 512 cases; 289 were criminal in nature while 223 others on civil matters.

He said: “The criminal cases were related to theft; rape, vandalism, illegal sim cards registration, drug abuse, assault and fraud among others.

“Over 62 cases of theft, rape, vandalism and illegal sim cards registration were prosecuted before the court of law.

“The remaining criminal cases were at various stages of investigation and would soon be charged to court.”

Abdullahi noted that 223 civil matters were treated and resolved under its Peace and Conflict Resolution Unit.

According to him, the civil cases are that of misunderstanding; land related matters, indebtedness, conflict and domestic disputes, adding that the Command recovered and handed over N4.2 million to the rightful owners.

The spokesman reiterated the commitment of the Command to fight crimes, protect lives and property in the state.