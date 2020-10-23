nscia-preaches-unity,-urges-clerics-to-dedicate-friday-to-‘calm-strained-nerves’

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, has urged Nigerians to embrace unity while also calling on religious leaders to dedicate Friday to pacify those aggrieved by the turn of events in recent weeks.

In a statement, the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar, who doubles as head NSCIA, also declared Friday “as a day of special prayer for the nation.”

“Imams (should) dedicate their sermons of the coming Friday, October 23, 2020, to the ongoing crisis in the country, by calming down the strained nerves with their their clement preaching for peace as well as their verbal ventilation of the national atmosphere for permanent tranquility to the benefit of all and sundry,” the NSCIA president said in an email sent to PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr Abubakar also appealed to the government to “sincerely consider a quick implementation of the demands of the protesting youths to which it has graciously agreed.”

He also urged the protesters to allow the government to address their demands and for the peace and tranquility of the nation.

While he praised Muslims for showing restraint during the #EndSARS protests, the monarch also implored them not to derail from the scope of Islamic guidance in matters of conflict and resolution.

He nonetheless cautioned Nigerian Muslim youths against joining vandals or formenting violence by falling prey into the hands of some disgruntled Nigerian adults with hidden agenda.

Mr Abubakar also implored all Nigerian Muslim congregations to offer a special prayer, on Friday, for the stability of Nigeria in the present time as well as in future.

“Only a peaceful environment backed up by fervent prayer could propel hope and harmony for the citizens of any country in which God is believed to be in control,” he said.

“Such a special prayer should not be limited to Nigerian Muslims living in Nigeria alone, other Nigerians,” he added.

“Other Nigerian Muslims who are residing abroad should also join their brothers and sisters at home in this crucial prayer since Nigeria is for all Nigerians irrespective of their places of residence.

Before curfew was declared in some states, for the past two weeks, young Nigerians had been protesting against police brutality at the hands of the now-banned special anti-robbery squad, (SARS).

Tempers flared on Tuesday after there were reports that some military personnel fired at unarmed protesters at Lekki toll gate, killing at least two and injuring others.

This has led to pockets of violence in some parts of the country, particularly Lagos State. But authorities have assured that normalcy will be restored.