NSE delists Anino International over governance abuses

Taofik Salako, Deputy Group Business Editor

THE Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) has delisted Anino International Plc after the Lagos-based manufacturing company failed to meet corporate governance and post-listing rules at the stock market.

The paid up share capital of Anino was delisted with effect from October 12, 2020, end more than three and a half decades of its history as a listed company.

In a delisting circular obtained by The Nation, the NSE stated that the sanction was in line with clause 15 of the General Undertaking, Appendix III of the Rule Book of the NSE, 2015 (Issuers’ Rules).

“The delisting of Anino was approved by the National Council of the Exchange on Thursday, 30 April 2020 in line with the Exchange’s regulatory delisting process as a result of persistent non-compliance with the Exchange’s post listing rules,” NSE stated.

Incorporated in June 1981, Anino was listed on the emerging market segment of the NSE in February 1990, as part of the Exchange’s efforts to deepen access to long-term capital and global best practices for indigenous small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

Read Also: Runsewe frowns at Beware of Nigeria video

Post-listing rules at the NSE require quoted companies to submit interim or unaudited quarterly report not later than 30 calendar days after the end of the relevant period. Quoted companies are also expected to submit their full-year results not later than 90 days after the end of the period.

Like Anino, most quoted companies, including banks, major manufacturers, oil and gas companies, breweries and cement companies use the 12-month Gregorian calendar year as their business year.

The NSE tags defaulting companies for poor corporate governance and also applies various monetary and non-monetary sanctions, including possible delisting in extreme cases.

Companies that also delayed their financial statements and accounts face threats of suspension and delisting in addition to the monetary fines. The monetary fines become almost automatic after the expiration of the deadline.

According to the rules, notwithstanding that a company takes the required steps during the cure periods or later complies with the provisions of the rules, any company that defaults in filing its accounts within the stipulated periods shall be liable to pay the applicable penalties, except the affected company had received waiver or extension of time by the Exchange.

In addition to the fines, a defaulting company will be tagged with the “Below Listing Standard” (BLS) or any other sign or expression to indicate that the company has failed to submit its accounts within the stipulated period and this tag shall remain for as long as the company fails to file its accounts.