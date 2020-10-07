NSE okays appointment of Obi as CFO for Berger Paints

By Peter Egwuatu

The Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE has endorsed the appointment of Pheobe Onyinye Obi as new Chief Financial Officer, CFO for Berger Paints Nigeria, BPN Plc

The appointment, which is consistent with the company’s policy of attracting talents, was endorsed by the Exchange, a Self Regulatory Organization (SRO), according to a statement from BPN.

“ We are pleased to inform our stakeholders and by extension, the public, that in furtherance of its’ plan to strategically position the Company’s operations for increased efficiency and enhanced value creation, the Board of Berger Paints Nigeria Plc (BPN), has approved the appointment of Mrs Pheobe Onyinye Obi as the Chief Financial Officer.”, says the statement.

Mrs Obi, an accomplished Chartered Accountant and Finance expert comes with robustindustry experience, both local and international, spanning over fifteen years, including Strategic Planning, Budgeting, and Corporate Finance for high-growth organizations.

Prior to her appointment with BPN, she worked with Messrs KPMG Professional Services (KPMG) from 2009 to 2018, where she rose from Senior Associate to Management Level. At KPMG, she spearheaded projects in Consumer Markets, adding several companies to the existing client base. Additionally, she met and surpassed deadlines and requirements of multinational group reporting both under IFRS and local statutory reporting requirements.

Thereafter, she was engaged as Senior Accountant at Lion Seal Industries Limited, from January 2019 till March 2020, before joining the United Kingdom (U.K) based firm of Nomiworld and Sochitel Telecommunications Limited as Head, Compliance and Financial Controls in April 2020.

Obi holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting from the Babcock University Remo, Ogun State and a Master’s Degree in Finance from the University of Lagos. She is a Member of the Association of Certified Chartered Accountants (ACCA) UK, and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN).

Vanguard