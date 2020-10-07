NSF permits nationwide return of scrabble competitions

The Nigeria Scrabble Federation (NSF) has permitted various scrabble championships across the country to resume following the permission given to non-contact sports to begin by Federal Government.

National team’s coach, Prince Tony Ikolo, said international engagements, including the African Scrabble Championship slated to hold this year, has been postponed till 2021, adding that it is important for players to be engaged to keep them in shape for next year’s activities.

“As Nigeria celebrates 60 years of Independence in the COVID-19 era, scrabble on its own is getting more pronounced in the country because of the achievements recorded so far as the best scrabble nation in the world.”

“There are various mini scrabble tournaments all over the country at the moment to put players in top shape. In Port Harcourt, Warri, Sapele, Lagos, Abuja, Owerri, Uyo, Kano, Akure, Yola and other states of the Federation scrabble championships are going on.

“The NSF assures that all safety guidelines will be kept by players in all venues as we formally announce the commencement of scrabble activities nationwide,” he said.