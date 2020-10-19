NTA Uyo worker alleges assault by NSCDC over bribery

A member of staff of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) in Uyo, Mr. Imo Etimudo, has alleged, at the weekend, that Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) operatives beat him up and also inflicted injuries on him.

Etimudo said he was manhandled by the NSCDC officers allegedly on the orders of a member of staff of the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHEDC), Mr. Joseph Umoh.

According to the NTA reporter, Umoh on Saturday led the PHEDC team to the estate where he lives to disconnect consumers who have not paid their electricity bills.

He said: “The PHEDC people came to where I live at Anniversary Estate along Idoro Road in Uyo. We have not had light (electricity) in the estate for over a year until yesterday (Saturday).

‘’They came and knocked at the gate and I opened for them. They demanded for my electricity bill and I told them I don’t have it because we have not had light for over a year and that that may be why they don’t give us bills.

“They said okay that I should give them money and I asked them what the money was for. They said their ‘oga’ (boss) said I should find them something. So, I went out to see their ‘oga’.

‘’As soon as I went to see their boss, they dropped my wires. At that point, I demanded to know why the wires were dropped because we have not enjoyed electricity supply from PHEDC for a very long time.

“They said they were disconnecting me and going with my wires because I refused to give them money. I insisted they could not go with the wires after disconnecting me. I tried to stop them from taking the wires away.

“I wasn’t the only person. There is a serving Army Major-General who is my neighbour. He is in Maiduguri but his family lives here. The man has a prepaid meter inside his house but they still brought down his wires.

‘’The branch manager of Keystone Bank lives here too. He has a prepaid meter also. They met him in person and demanded money from him. The man refused to give them money and they brought down his light.

‘’I tried reaching the NUJ chairman to intervene but he said he was indisposed so I decided to drive out in my car to seek help.”

‘’On my way out, close to my apartment, I was blocked by NSCDC and the PHEDC officials who attacked and beat me up and inflicted serious injuries on my head and back’’.

However, when contacted for his reaction, the State Commandant of NSCDC, Samuel Fadeyi, did not respond to phone calls put across to him at the time of filing in this report. But it was learnt that the Commandant had scheduled a meeting for Monday (today) with the state NUJ Chairman to address the matter.

