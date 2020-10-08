NULGE president, Ibrahim Khaleel, is dead

The national president of the Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Ibrahim Khaleel, is dead.

The governor of Zamfara, Bello Matawalle, confirmed the incident to PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday, saying the official “slumped and died yesterday at his Abuja residence while trying to perform maghrib prayers.”

The deceased was also the national treasurer of the Nigeria Labour Congress.

The Kano State chairperson of the NULGE, Abdullahi Gwarzo, told reporters that the deceased slumped on Wednesday and was rushed to the National Hospital Abuja, where he was confirmed dead.

Mr Gwarzo said the deceased will be buried in Wudil local government of Kano on Thursday, where he hailed from.



Mr Matawalle in a press statement, through his media aide, Yusuf Idris, said the governor commiserates with the NULGE and the Kano State government over the death.

“I was shocked when i received the sad news of the sudden death of Comrade Ibrahim Khaleel because i was with him on Tuesday, at the Government House, Gusau along with the Zamfara NULGE officials in an efforts to improve the welfare of his members in the State,” the governor said.

The governor further said the death of the deceased is a great lesson to leaders at all levels to fear Allah in discharging their responsibilities, as death can occur at any time.

He described the late Ibrahim Khaleel as a freedom fighter and a dogged activist who spent most of his life in the struggle for the welfare of workers and that his contributions will remain indelible in the minds of many labour leaders, especially his simplicity, hard work, honesty and humility to all.

His death, according to the governor, is a monumental loss to the country, labour unions and Kano State government.

He prayed Allah to reward his soul with and give his family and friends the fortitude to bear the loss.

