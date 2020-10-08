NULGE President, Ibrahim Khaleel, Slumps And Dies In Abuja

The National President of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Ibrahim Khaleel is dead.

Khaleel who is also the National Treasurer of the Nigeria Labour Congress NLC, slumped on Wednesday, October 7 and was rushed to National Hospital Abuja, where he was confirmed dead, family sources told newsmen.

Confirming his passing to newsmen, the chairman of NULGE in Kano state, Abdullahi Muhammad Gwarzo, said that the deceased would be buried in Wudil, local government area of Kano State today Thursday, October 8.

More updates later…

