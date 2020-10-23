number-of-schools-forced-to-close-after-hand-sanitiser-is-recalled

A number of schools have had to close on Friday after a hand sanitiser was recalled by the Department of Agriculture.

The Department said the prolonged use of the Viapro product can cause dermatitis, eye irritation, upper respiratory system irritation and headaches.

St Patrick’s Boys’ National School in Drumcondra and Gaelscoil Ros Eo in Rush, Co Dublin are among those who have had to close due to their use of the product.

Anne Looney, chairperson of St Patrick’s Boys’ National School, said had they been informed earlier on Thursday instead of at 11pm on social media, they may have been able to keep the school open today.

“I’m sure there are some principals who didn’t see that [social media post] last night, who got up this morning and discovered that the hand sanitiser across their school was an unsuitable product,” she told RTÉ’s Claire Byrne show on Friday.

The school made the decision to close at about 11.45pm on Thursday and informed parents. Ms Looney and principal Natasha Bassett said they considered “various options” but that there was too much uncertainty and decided the school should close.

Frustrated

Tim Ó Tuachaigh, principal of Gaelscoil Ros Eo in Rush, Co Dublin,said he found out about the recall in an email on Thursday night and was frustrated to learn that the issue initially came to light on Tuesday.

Mr Ó Tuachaigh said some parents are “livid” and that it was “ridiculous” to find out so late on Thursday night. He said his school uses anti-bacterial wipes and surface cleaner of the same brand that was quoted by the Department of Agriculture and that these too could be affected.

He said the school opens at 8.30am and they would have been “struggling” to get hand sanitiser removed and replaced throughout the building in time.

The Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland (ASTI) said the recall of sanitiser is a matter of major concern and unfortunate “given the significant additional burden on schools in recent months to implement a number of measures in order to reopen and stay open”.

“We hope that nobody has or will suffer adverse effects,” a spokeswoman for the ASTI said.

“We are aware of schools with the sanitiser and they are making alternative arrangements this morning. Some schools already have another sanitiser on site. Schools reliant on this sanitiser must be supported in addressing this issue as quickly as possible.”

The Department of Agriculture said some of the hand sanitiser product contains methanol rather than ethanol.

“Tests by the Department show that some of the sanitiser on sale does not comply with regulations governing the content and efficacy of such products,” it said.

“Members of the public are advised to stop using this sanitiser with immediate effect. A Department investigation into this matter is ongoing.”

Suppliers of the product are on a list of 11 authorised to provide protective equipment to schools.

In response to the alert, the Department of Education told schools they could close on Friday, or finish early, if such action was deemed appropriate.

“The Department of Education is informing all schools of the need to check whether they have used this supplier and have stocks of this product. Schools should follow the advice of the Department of Agriculture to cease using it,” it said.

“On Friday October 23rd schools that are impacted by this can make local arrangements to purchase stocks of hand sanitiser and can maximise the use of hand washing to support necessary hand hygiene.

“If a school that is impacted judges it necessary to do so, they can choose to close for the day or close early on Friday October 23rd.”

It said any school having difficulty in sourcing an alternative sanitiser should contact the Department’s Covid-19 helpline or email.

“Additional funding will be provided to schools to enable them to purchase the necessary supplies from an alternative supplier,” it said.