NUPENG denies shutdown of petrol stations, installations

By John Ofikhenua, Abuja

The National Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) said it has not directed any shutdown of fuel stations or other oil installations.

In a rejoinder, which its National President, Williams Akporeha and National General Secretary, Olawale Afolabi signed, the union said none of its organs have the order because of the ongoing #EndSARS protests.

NUPENG expressed its support for youths in their call for Police Reforms.

The statement reads: “NUPENG stands with Nigerian youths against Police brutality and call for immediate and far reaching Police reforms as our members are as well victims of Police brutality and abuses through extortion, detention, harassment and intimidation nationwide.

“Meanwhile, no organ of our Union has ordered shutting down of fuel stations or oil installations.

“We sincerely empathise with all victims of police brutality including our members across the country and we peacefully join all well-meaning Nigerians to say POLICE BRUTALITY MUST STOP!”