Nurse, 46, ‘brushed his genitals against a woman, 73, in a wheelchair’ 

Published: 13:32 EDT, 15 October 2020 | Updated: 13:38 EDT, 15 October 2020

A male nurse in California has been detained for allegedly brushing his genitals against an elderly woman’s hand while she sat in her wheelchair, according to local authorities.

Gabriel Arce, 46, was arrested by Santa Ana police on October 8 and charged with suspicion of sexual battery, indecent exposure and elder abuse.

He has since been released after posting bail, the Orange County Register reports.

Approximately six days before his arrest, investigators believe Arce victimized the woman who was in his care at the South Coast Post Acute Facility.

Arce had been working at the Santa Ana facility as a nurse and had been a unit supervisor there for over a year.

At the time of the alleged incident, another employee walked into the room and witnessed the action take place. It was the employee who contacted authorities, police shared.

Arce has been prohibited from contacting patients, public information officer Corporal Anthony Bertagna shared.

He has worked in at least two other health care facilities since 2011, Bertagna said. One is in Long Beach while the other is also in Santa Ana.

It is believed that Arce may have had other victims, Bertagna said.