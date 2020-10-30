nurtw-chief-cautions-youths

By Adeyinka Aderibigbe

The National President of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Alhaji Tajudeen Baruwa, has cautioned the youths in the country against any further destruction and looting of private and public properties.

He said the wanton destruction has already done more harm to the national economy.

The NURTW boss in a statement, on Thursday, said: “The nationwide EndSARS protests, as we all have witnessed, has taken a new and very dangerous dimension.

“The protest, which was intended to be a peaceful one has been hijacked by hoodlums, resulting in the killing of innocent citizens, looting and wanton destruction of properties and also national assets.”

“In view of this ugly development, I want to use this medium to make a passionate appeal to our youths across the country to kindly discontinue the protest, more so, as the situation has now turned into a looting and destructive spree.

“I wish to urge all the state chairmen, including all members of the union across the country to work with relevant stakeholders to prevail on the protesters to channel their grievances to the appropriate quarters, instead of allowing themselves to be used for violence.

“I appeal to the youths to stop the burning of police stations and killing of policemen as they are our brothers or sisters and members of our society.”