Nutritionist Jessica Sepel shares her delicious recipe for banana bread

By Cindy Tran for Daily Mail Australia

Published: 10:05 EDT, 13 October 2020 | Updated: 10:37 EDT, 13 October 2020

A nutritionist has revealed her simple swaps for baking a deliciously healthy banana bread with no refined sugars, butter, salt and white flour.

Jessica Sepel, from Sydney, has replaced classic ingredients with almond meal, coconut oil, flaxseeds, almond milk and raw honey.

‘What’s so good about this bread? It’s free of refined sugars, white flours, salt and saturated fats, which are present in the traditional version,’ she wrote on her blog.

‘It’s a great source of potassium, an essential mineral for maintaining normal blood pressure and heart function. And filled with quality fats to keep you fuller for longer.’

Nutritionist Jessica Sepel (pictured), from Sydney, has revealed her simple swaps for baking a deliciously healthy banana bread without using refined sugars, butter and white flour

She replaced classic ingredients for almond meal, coconut oil, flaxseeds, and raw honey

Jessica Sepel’s banana bread recipe INGREDIENTS Makes: one loaf DRY 2 cups almond meal 1/2 cup LSA mix/ground flaxseeds 1/4 cup psyllium husk 1 1/2 tsp baking soda 2 tsp cinnamon 3-4 dates, chopped 1/4 cup walnuts, crushed WET 2-3 very ripe bananas, mashed 3 organic, free-range eggs 1/4 cup almond milk 2 tsp coconut oil, melted 1 tsp vanilla extract 2-3 tbsp maple syrup/raw honey METHOD Preheat oven to 160°. Place all dry ingredients into a large mixing bowl and stir until combined. Combine wet ingredients, either mixing them by hand or processing in a food processor/blender. Slowly add the wet mixture to the dry ingredients and mix until just combined. Lightly oil a loaf tin with some coconut oil, then line with baking paper. Spoon batter into the tin and bake for 45-60 minutes until golden and cooked through – insert a skewer to test, it should come out dry. Once cooked, remove from oven and allow it to cool in tin. When cool, turn tin upside down and remove loaf. Slice loaf into 12 slices.

To make her banana bread, you’ll need almond meal, ground flaxseeds, psyllium husk, baking soda, cinnamon, dates, walnuts, ripe bananas, eggs, almond milk, coconut oil, vanilla extract, and maple syrup or raw honey.

Firstly, place all the dry ingredients into a mixing bowl and stir until well combined. In a separate bowl, mix all the wet ingredients together.

Next, pour the wet mixture to the dry ingredients and mix until just combined.

Pour the batter into the lined baking tin and press down sliced bananas on top of the batter, followed by a light sprinkle of cinnamon.

Bake for 45 to 60 minutes or until golden and cooked through. Once cooked, remove from the oven, allow to cool in the tin. To serve, turn the tin upside, slice loaf into 12 slices.

Jessica said she usually serves banana bread with ricotta, honey, cinnamon and strawberries

‘Perfect for the kiddies school lunch or afternoon tea! They will not know the difference! You can freeze it so it’s ready when you need it,’ Jessica added.

Many home cooks said they couldn’t wait to make the banana bread at home, while others who followed her recipe revealed it tasted delicious.

‘I made this banana bread today… Oh my goodness it’s delicious,’ one woman wrote.

A second woman said: ‘This recipe is on repeat at our house, so good! Sometimes I add blueberries too,’ while another added: ‘I made this… wow, the best banana bread ever.’