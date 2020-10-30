nwachukwu-sympathises-with-sanwo-olu,-tinubu

Chinaka Okoro

EZE Ndigbo of Lagos State and Chairman Council of Ndieze in Lagos State, Christian Nwachukwu, has expressed shock over the level of destruction of properties in Lagos State by mobsters who hid under the #ENDSARS protests. He described the actions as “wicked and inhuman” that run against the good intention of the genuine protesters for a better Nigeria.

The monarch, who spoke to reporters at his palace in Okota, Lagos, also praised Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his maturity and astute manner with which he is handling the disturbing situation. He added that the destruction unleashed on Lagos would, no doubt, affect the socio-economic development of the state.

He therefore, urged residents to stand by the governor and his team in their efforts to reposition the state. He said the current situation is a challenge to residents to join hands in rebuilding the state in the interest of peace, unity and good neighbourliness of all Lagosians.

Nwachukwu said the youth who took to the streets to protest against police brutality, extrajudicial killing and extortion, and holistic reform of the Nigerian Police meant well for the country.

He added however that the peaceful protest was highjacked by those who do not mean well for the country. He said: “Destruction of public and private properties was uncalled for and unacceptable. The mobsters that began the unbridled destruction of properties and looting of warehouses where COVID-19 palliatives were stocked waiting for distribution to the people lack adequate knowledge and facts about the essence of the protest that was largely peaceful initially.”

Nwachukwu also enjoined Nigerians in general to pray to God to give Governor Sanwo-Olu the wisdom and understanding to confront the challenges of rebuilding the state. He promised that Ndigbo in Lagos will work with Sanwo-Olu to ensure that normalcy returns to the state.

He said: “The Igbo Community in Lagos State under my leadership sympathise with him on the face of unwarranted mayhem that was unleashed on the state by those who do not mean well for the state and nation. Ndigbo in Lagos State will continue to work hard for social, economic, cultural, and the political development of the state that has accommodated those who are not indigenous to the state.

Nwachukwu also sympathised with the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu over the destruction of some of his businesses by hoodlums. He described the attack on Tinubu’s businesses as cruel, adding that those going concerns have thousands of Nigerians in their employ; thus helping in solving the problem of unemployment in the country.

Nwachukwu said: “On behalf of the Igbo Community in Lagos State, I sympathise with the National Leader of the APC over the destruction of some of his businesses which have employed thousands of Nigerians. The wanton destruction of his properties will not only affect him but will also affect many Nigerians who are employed in those going concerns.

Again, the former Lagos State Governor contributed immensely toward peaceful co-existence among the diverse ethnic nationalities in Lagos State.”