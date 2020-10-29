nwfl-2020/2021-season-begins-dec.

The Aisha Falode-led Nigeria Women Football League on Wednesday in Abuja held the draws for the Nigeria Women Premiership league, which has been tentatively scheduled to kick-off across Nigeria on December 9, 2020, subject to the ratification of the Nigeria Football Federation.

According to the Chief Operating Officer of the NWFL, Faith Ben-Anuge, the fixtures for the 2020 Premiership season which will be played on a straight league format for the first time in three years, would be played for 30 weeks. She added that, the draws was generated digitally and the teams paired electronically, leaving a margin of zero error.