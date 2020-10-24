ny-grocery-store-faces-a-boycott-after-its-owner-offered-a-20%-discount-to-trump-supporters 

By Charlotte Mitchell For Mailonline

A New York grocery store owner is facing a potential boycott over a 20 percent discount he offered to Trump supporters.

Jose Colon was met with instant backlash after posting the offer on the Fresh Food Store’s Facebook account on Wednesday.

A graphic advertised a 20 percent discount for customers if they mentioned they were voting for President Donald Trump in the presidential election next month at the checkout.

In response, social media users have threatened to boycott Colon’s store and call local health inspectors, Fox News reported.

‘Disgraceful… I hope people boycott this store and it goes out of business. I sure will,’ one regular shopper commented.

‘Wow that’s a great way to discourage people from shopping. Nothing like insulting half the population!’ another wrote.

The Fresh Food Supermarket in Oakland, NY is offering a 20% discount to all customers supporting President Donald Trump in the November 3 election

The post provoked calls for a boycott but messages of support were also shared in the comments. Some users suggested the store to give a discount to all voters to encourage people to head to the polls

While the post had garnered more angry reactions than likes as of Friday, many users also commented in favor of the discount – just one offered by the store which has been offering free meals to healthcare workers, senior citizens, law enforcement agents and other key workers since March.

‘I’d support you at full price if I lived in NY,’ one Facebook user wrote, encouraging Colon to ‘consider Texas if you ever decide to relocate.’

‘I CANNOT WAIT TO SHOP AT YOUR STORE,’ another enthusiastically commented.

Amid the support and criticism, some users suggested that the store should offer a discount to anyone who can prove they’ve voted, regardless of the candidate they support.

The grocery store is owned by Jorge Colon, a US citizen born in the Dominican Republic, who said he is prepared to lose his store over his support for Trump

Colon, a US citizen born in the Dominican Republic, told Fox News that he would post a similar offer for supporters of Democratic candidate Joe Biden but had not done so as of Friday morning.

He said he was surprised by the uproar over the discount, calling it ‘crazy.’

‘We live in a free country where we support democracy, where we can go both ways, we can support left, right – whatever you want,’ Colon said, adding that he was supporting Trump in the upcoming November 3 election.

‘I decided to vote and support the best interest, I believe, for this country.’

He claimed ‘nobody’ had shared or ‘put a nice comment’ on the store’s other posts detailing the free meals for key workers and said he was resigned to losing his store if customers decided to launch a boycott over the pro-Trump discount.

I’ve made my comments, I made my point, I think I gotta live with it,” he told Fox News, adding that his support wasn’t going to change.

‘If this is gonna cause me losing my store, I’ll run it until Election Day. I’ll run it until the last day’.