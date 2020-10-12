NYC firefighters who retired last year received $100,000-plus annual pensions

By Ryan Fahey For Mailonline

Published: 09:49 EDT, 12 October 2020 | Updated: 10:12 EDT, 12 October 2020

More than three-quarters of New York City Fire Department staff retired with a pension in excess of $100,000 last year.

Of the 491 fire department workers to retire this year, 40 landed a pension exceeding $200,000 per year, according to the study by the Empire Center for Public Policy.

The employee awarded the largest sum was retired Assistant Chief James C. Hodgens.

Three FDNY firefighters are seen standing by their fire engine at an emergency call in the SoHo neighborhood of Manhattan

Hodgens, who once headed the Fire Academy, was eligible to receive $282,476. He did so by qualifying for a disability pension.

On a disability pension, one can claim 75 per cent of their final salary, as opposed to the usual 50 per cent.

James C Hodges, the recipient of a pension totaling over $250,000

Over half of the of the FDNY’s retirement costs were used on the disability pensions, according to a New York Post review of the FDNY’s annual pension report.

An FDNY spokesman said many of those retiring on the pension were injured or suffered ailments in the September 11 attacks.

Disability pensions took up $880million of the department’s $1.4billion in retirement costs in 2018. This included line-of-duty death benefits to survivors.

In 2019, near 500 people retired from the FDNY. Three-hundred-and-eighty of those were with the department for at least 20 years.

Over 325 were eligible for pensions greater than $100,000 a year, according to the New York Post.

In an earlier report, the Post drew attention to underfunding in the FDNY pension system.

FDNY firefighters carry fellow firefighter, Al Fuentes, who was injured in the collapse of the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001

There was also additional reports of those who’d retired on the medical-disability pension being caught participating in sporting events.

FDNY spokesman Frank Dwyer said the large number of retirees who were involved with the 9/11 rescue efforts still impacts the high rate of disability pensions.

‘Though 19 years have passed, that day continues to impact the health and carers of FDNY members,’ he said.