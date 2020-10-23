nypd-struggles-to-subdue-and-arrest-man-on-parole-for-attempted-murder-as-gun-falls-onto-the-ground

By Maxine Shen For Dailymail.com

The NYPD released a video showing the dramatic moment when a neighborhood complaint about a ‘man with a gun’ descended into a heart-pounding struggle between police and a man on parole for attempted murder.

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea tweeted out the video Thursday, revealing that the incident had taken place over the weekend.

‘Responding to a community complaint of a “man with a gun,” this is how quickly things can go from a conversation to a life-or-death struggle,’ Shea wrote of the three-minute-long clip.

He added that police recovered a gun ‘taken from a man on parole for attempted murder.’

Shea said that the gun was ‘just one of 23 guns taken off NYC streets’ during the weekend of October 16 to 18.

According to the video, officers from Brooklyn’s 75th Precinct received a call from a community member about a ‘man with a gun’ and responded to the scene on October 18 at about 12.53pm.

The officer’s bodycam shows him walking over to a parked white car and stopping to speak with a man who is off camera. The officer then tells him that someone called 911 on the car and asks if ‘everything’s good okay, aright?’ before asking the man who the person sitting inside the car is.

‘Who’s your associate?’ the officer asks the man, who mumbles a response. The officer then tells another officer to ask the man in the car to get out.

While that’s happening, the officer asks the first man has the car keys and if he has ‘anything on you, sir.’

The man says no and says he wasn’t inside the car earlier, while appearing to start walking away from the scene.

The officer corrals the man back towards the parked car and asks him what’s inside the bag he’s holding, at which point the man says ‘nothing’ and then a scuffle occurs.

The bodycam video shows multiple officers attempting to subdue the man, who is struggling and refusing to let go of the bag that he’s holding.

Police said in the video that: ‘While attempting to run from the police, his illegal, defaced firearm fell to the ground.’

New York City gun laws New York State’s gun laws are among the strictest in the US. To own a handgun in New York City, you need a valid City handgun license. To own a rifle or shotgun, you need a City-issued permit. Handgun owners in NYC must be at least 21 years old and pass an NYPD background check that includes medical and legal history review. Anyway seeking a carry or premise gun license must submit a letter showing why they need to do it. People convicted of a felony or a serious offense lose their gun privileges, but may be able to apply to have them restored. People convicted of violent or Class A1 felonies are barred from having their gun right restored.

Eventually the man lets go of the bag and then managed to get him off the ground, only for another struggle to occur. According to police, this was a ‘tense’ moment as officers were uncertain if the man might have a second gun in his possession.

Police can be heard telling the man to put his hands behind his back and that he is under arrest for the gun, while the man says ‘get off of me’ and ‘for what.’

It takes nearly two minutes of struggling with the man before police are able to get the man properly handcuffed.

Police noted that after the incident, they learned that the man was on parole for attempted murder.

The video ends with a picture of the gun and six bullets which were presumably inside the gun’s magazine.

Authorities have not released further detail about the man or any reasons why the man might’ve been carrying a gun that day.

Also on Thursday, Shea tweeted out a picture of another ‘illegal,’ confiscated gun that he said was taken off the streets in Queens Village, New York.

‘The repeat offender arrested while carrying it is out on parole for a previous weapons charge. Each of those bullets represents a possible life saved,’ Shea wrote.

New York City has seen a dramatic increase in the number of shootings – many of which are fatal – since the beginning of summer.

The NYPD reported that there has been a 94 per cent increase in shootings this year compared to 2019, according to CBS New York.