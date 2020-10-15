NYSC orientation camp gets resumption date

The National Youth Service Corps orientation camp will resume next month, the minister for youth and sports Sunday Dare said on Thursday.

“The Resumption of the NYSC Orientation Camp for prospective Youth Corpers has been approved and opens on November 10th, 2020,” said on Twitter.

“Full COVID-19 protocols will be enforced.”

On March 18, the management of NYSC had temporarily suspended the orientation course for 2020 Batch A Stream One in order to curtail the spread of coronavirus among corps members.

Similarly, on March 20, NYSC had postponed biometric clearance and community development service (CDS) for all its corps members. They have reopened biometric clearance and community development service weeks ago.

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, in June, had also advised that activities at the orientation camps be suspended for at least 24 months.

However, Sani Aliyu, national coordinator of the presidential task force (PTF) on COVID-19 in September said the NYSC has been advised to begin preparations for possible resumption at camps across the country.

“We have advised NYSC to start planning ahead of resumption in future phases, but not within this current phase of the response,” he said.

“We will work closely with them to design policies that may allow this to happen in the future.”

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), as of Wednesday, the total number of confirmed cases is now 60,834. NCDC further revealed that 52,143 patients have been discharged, and 1,116 persons have lost their lives to the virus.

