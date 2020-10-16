NYSC sanctions 30 corps members as 8,340 pass out in Lagos

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has disclosed that it sanctioned 30 corps members who served in the Batch C, Stream 1 of 2019 in Lagos State.

It said that the affected corps members would repeat their service year for absconding from their places of primary assignment, while 8,340 were awarded their certificates of national service.

Co-ordinator of the state NYSC, Eddy Megwa, who disclosed this, yesterday, during the passing out ceremony of the corps members at Odi-Olowu/Ojuwoye Local Council Development Area (LCDA) Secretariat, Ilupeju, said while some corps members did well during their service, those who abandoned their primary assignments would be sanctioned.

He said 12 of the 30 corps members would repeat their service for absconding, two would have their service year extended, while the NYSC would decide the faith of six corps members who contravened provisions of the service.

Megwa pointed out that six corps members distinguished themselves, three of who would be given the Lagos State Governor’s merit award and compete with winners from other states for the President honour’s award.

The other three corps members would be given certificate of commendation for contributing something unique during their service year.



He lauded the Batch C corps members for serving the country meritoriously, having successfully completed their orientation trainings, primary assignments, community development service and execution of several projects.

He also commended the corps members for donating palliatives, sanitisers, hand washing soap, COVID-19 Sample Collection Boot and face masks they produced to their host communities.

Megwa, however, cautioned them against joining the EndSARS protests, saying: “The future holds so much and we feel that we have imbibed some sense of discipline and good attitude in you.”

Chairman, Odi-Olowu/Ojuwoye LCDA, Rasaq Olusola Ajala, commended the corps members for their contributions to the COVID-19 pandemic in ensuring that their communities were safe, especially as they donated sample collection boot to the LCDA health centre.

Ajala, who was represented by the Supervisor for Health, Obale Adebola, charged the corps members to strive to be employers of labour rather than be job seekers.