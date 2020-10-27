Just In: Ongoing Ritual Rites To Welcome The Oba And His Staff Of Office Back To The Palace (photos/videos)

Ritual rites are currently being held at Isale Eko in Lagos Island to welcome the Oba of Lagos and his staff of office to the palace.

Recall that the Street Journal had earlier reported on Wednesday, October 21, that the Oba and his wives were forced out of the palace after a mob stormed the palace, vandalized it, and carted away his Staff of Office.

The staff of office has been found and the Oba will be returning to the palace tomorrow October 28.

His chiefs, members of the royal family and others are currently holding a procession in Isale Eko to welcome the Staff of Office to the palace.

The Oba (king) of Lagos is the traditional, yet ceremonial, sovereign of Lagos, a coastal settlement of Yoruba people and Nigerians that went on to become the largest city in Africa after first giving its name to Lagos State, the financial heart of contemporary Nigeria.

The king has no political power, but is sought as a counsel or sponsor by Nigerian politicians who seek support from the various residents of Lagos. Among other ceremonial roles, the Oba as well as indulging in tourism advertisements on behalf of the city.

The official residence of the king, since 1630, is Iga Idunganran, a castle constructed by the Portuguese over the course of close to a century.

