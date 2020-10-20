obama-records-election-ads-ahead-of-full-scale-campaign-event-in-philadelphia-tomorrow

By Nikki Schwab, Senior U.s. Political Reporter For Dailymail.com

Published: 12:22 EDT, 20 October 2020 | Updated: 14:57 EDT, 20 October 2020

Former President Barack Obama will host a drive-in in support of Democrat Joe Biden Wednesday, marking his first, full return to the campaign trail.

The Biden campaign announced Tuesday that Obama would headline a socially distant event in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania as the Keystone State continues to be a key state for the Democratic nominee if he hopes to beat President Donald Trump in the Electoral College count.

Obama has also cut a series of new ads to give a boost to Democratic Senate candidates, including Jaime Harrison, who is giving incumbent Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham a run for his money.

President Barack Obama will headline a drive-in event for Demcoratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Wednesday in Philadelphia. In advance of that, he appeared in several new ads promoting Democratic Senate candidates

President Barack Obama cut a new ad for South Carolina Senate hopeful Jaime Harrison (left), a Democrat who is giving Republican incumbent Sen. Lindsey Graham (right) a run for his money

President Barack Obama also filmed an ad in support of incumbent Democratic Sen. Gary Peters of Michigan who is facing off a challenge from Republican John James, who President Donald Trump often name-drops at his rallies

President Barack Obama called Rev. Raphael Warnock a figure of ‘great moral integrity’ in a new ad supporting the Georgia Senate hopeful. ‘You don’t find a lot of people in Washington like Rev. Warnock and that’s exactly why we’ve got to get him there,’ Obama said

‘Hey South Carolina, if you want a senator who will fight for criminal justice reform, lower college costs and make healthcare affordable, you’ve got to vote for my friend Jaime Harrison,’ Obama says in a new ad, filmed in his Washington, D.C. office.

The ex-president makes a similar pitch for Sen. Gary Peters, the incumbent Democratic senator from Michigan, who is only an average of 4.3 points ahead, according to Real Clear Politics, of his GOP challenger John James, who Trump often name-drops at his rallies.

‘When you’re president, you learn real fast who has your back. And in Michigan, that was always Gary Peters,’ Obama says. ‘Gary was there every step of the way, helping save the auto industry, protecting the Great Lakes, covering pre-existing conditions.’

In Georgia, Obama made an ad for the Rev. Raphael Warnock.

Warnock is a candidate in a special election for the Senate seat currently occupied by Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler.

Loeffler is also facing a intraparty challenge from Rep. Doug Collins, the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee, who played a vocal Trump-defending role in impeachment.

Obama says to the camera that Warnock is ‘someone I’ve known for years’ as he praises his ‘great moral integrity.’

‘You don’t find a lot of people in Washington like Rev. Warnock and that’s exactly why we’ve got to get him there,’ Obama says.

Obama’s Wednesday drive-in movie-style event follows his appearance at the Democratic National Convention in August, when he also traveled to Philadelphia to give his remarks.

Obama had joined Hillary and Bill Clinton in Philadelphia to give her campaign an election eve boost in 2016.

She ended up losing to Trump in part because she lost to him in Pennsylvania.