obama’s-advisors-thought-hunter-biden-joining-burisma-‘unseemly’

Barack Obama‘s team thought it was ‘unseemly’ when Hunter Biden joined the board of a Ukrainian energy company while his father Joe was helping decide policy for the Eastern European country.

The former President’s advisers were ‘bothered’ that Hunter took the job with Burisma in 2014, a new book claims.

At the time his father, who is now the Democrat Presidential candidate, was playing a ‘central role’ in overseeing US policy in the region.

With Hunter’s appointment it became ‘harder to maintain a distance’ between the Vice Presidency and Hunter’s activities.

The claim is made in New Yorker journalist Evan Osnos’ new book Joe Biden: The Life, the Run, and What Matters Now, which is out now.

Osnos also reveals that Biden’s wife Jill told him to get over being No.2 to Obama while his Vice President by saying: ‘Grow up’.

Barack Obama’s team thought it was ‘unseemly’ when Hunter Biden joined the board of a Ukrainian energy company while his father Joe was helping decide policy for the Eastern European country. The former President’s advisers were ‘bothered’ that Hunter took the job with Burisma in 2014, a new book claims

At the time his father, who is now the Democrat Presidential candidate, was playing a ‘central role’ in overseeing US policy in the region. With Hunter’s appointment it became ‘harder to maintain a distance’ between the Vice Presidency and Hunter’s activities

Diplomats accommodated Biden’s habit of talking for ages by factoring in what they called the ‘Biden Hour’ in their plans.

In an interview Obama questions whether at the age of 77 Biden has the ‘fire’ in his belly in order to be the President.

The book gives a waspish caricature of Biden, who he says ‘luxuriated’ in the Vice Presidency.

Osnos writes: ‘The full package – the Ray-Ban aviators, the shameless schmaltz, the echoes of the Fonz….produced a whiff of cult appeal such that his image came to have more in common with Betty White than John Boehner’.

The claim is made in New Yorker journalist Evan Osnos’ new book Joe Biden: The Life, the Run, and What Matters Now, which is out now

The book touches on the scandal that has caused Biden the biggest headache during his run for the Presidency – Hunter’s dealings in Ukraine.

The New York Post has reported that emails found on a laptop that Hunter supposedly turned into a laptop repair shop showed that he set up a meeting with another Burisma executive and his father.

Further emails have talked about a ‘big guy’ which allegedly refers to Biden, who has denied the allegations and said he had nothing to do with his son’s business affairs.

Osnos reports that Biden has watched with mounting concern over the years as Hunter struggled with addiction to drink and drugs which Hunter once described as a ‘never-ending tunnel’.

In February 2014 he was discharged from the Navy Reserve after testing positive for cocaine, his marriage collapsed and he had a brief relationship with the widow of his late brother Beau.

Osnos writes that Biden ‘kept his distance’ from Hunter’s business forays into China and Ukraine as he worked for a bank, a lobbying firm and a hedge fund.

But during 2014 the ‘distance was becoming harder to maintain’.

The book touches on the scandal that has caused Biden the biggest headache during his run for the Presidency – Hunter’s dealings in Ukraine. The New York Post has reported that emails found on a laptop that Hunter supposedly turned into a laptop repair shop showed that he set up a meeting with another Burisma executive and his father. It also included a serious of compromising pictures of Hunter

Osnos reports that Biden has watched with mounting concern over the years as Hunter struggled with addiction to drink and drugs which Hunter once described as a ‘never-ending tunnel’. In February 2014 he was discharged from the Navy Reserve after testing positive for cocaine, his marriage collapsed and he had a brief relationship with the widow of his late brother Beau, Hallie (pictured with Hunter)

Osnos writes: ‘In the Spring of 2014 at the same time Biden was playing a central role in overseeing US policy in Ukraine, Hunter joined the board of Burisma, one of Ukraine’s largest natural gas producers.’

His decision to take the board position bothered members of the Obama administration: Hunter’s position had no effect on policy, they insisted, but it looked unseemly’.

In ‘Joe Biden: The Life’, Osnos charts Biden’s story from his first run for the Presidency in 1987, which failed miserably.

Osnos says that at the time Biden ‘was regarded as a bit of an arrogant guy, a bit of a blowhard in a town, after all, that is known for blowhards’.

His campaign ended after he was accused of plagiarizing a speech by former British politician Neil Kinnock.

Osnos writes: ‘The joke became that Joe Biden was not an authentic person. It took him a while to acknowledge that it was, as he later put it, his own arrogance that cost him that race’.

Contrary to his affable image, Biden has a ‘prickly side’ and having not attended an Ivy League college – he graduated from the lowly Syracuse University school of law – he is ‘thin skinned about condescension’.

Biden’s ‘intellectual insecurity lingers and nudges him to grasp a bit too lustily at a statistic or to plunge headlong into the classics’.

He is also prone to gaffes, including with his wife Jill who he once called ‘drop dead gorgeous’.

In ‘Joe Biden: The Life’, Osnos charts Biden’s story from his first run for the Presidency in 1987, which failed miserably. Osnos says that at the time Biden ‘was regarded as a bit of an arrogant guy, a bit of a blowhard in a town, after all, that is known for blowhards’

Jill tells Osnos: ‘Sometimes I get a little put off by things he might say that are too personal for me. But the thing is I think Joe believes it. How can you get offended when your husband thinks that about you?’

Biden turned to his wife for counsel when Obama asked him to his Vice President and struggled with the idea of taking orders from anyone.

Having spent decades as a Senator from Delaware he asked Jill: ‘How am I going to handle this?’

She replied bluntly: ‘Grow up’.

Accepting was a good career move for Biden who divided public opinion with a survey from 2012 finding that people described him as ‘good’ and ‘idiot’ in equal measure.

Working for Obama proved to be a surprisingly good fit for both men and they got along despite their age differences.

As Obama remarked how close they had become, Biden quipped back: ‘You’re f******* surprised?’ the book says.

Osnos dredges up some of Biden’s most celebrated one liners, such as remarking to his Soviet counterparts in 1979 on one of his first trips to the Soviet Union: ‘You can’t s*** a s*****’

A former British official who attended White House meetings with Biden describes him as a ‘bit like a spigot that you turn on and can’t turn off’,

The official said: ‘For all of the genuine charm it’s frustrating that you do feel as if he doesn’t leave enough oxygen in the room for those who are polite and don’t interrupt’.

Osnos also reveals that Biden’s wife Jill told him to get over being No.2 to Obama while his Vice President by saying: ‘Grow up’

Working for Obama proved to be a surprisingly good fit for both men and they got along despite their age differences. As Obama remarked how close they had become, Biden quipped back: ‘You’re f******* surprised?’ the book says

The official learned to leave extra room in the schedule for what he called the ‘Biden Hour’.

In 2015 when Biden was considering running for the Presidency Obama ‘couldn’t hide his bewilderment’ that Biden or Hillary Clinton would consider running for another Presidential campaign, Osnos writes.

Obama said: ‘I think that for both Joe and Hillary, they’ve already accomplished an awful lot in their lives. The question is, do they, at this phase in their lives, want to go through the pretty undignifying process of running all over again?’

On Biden, Obama added: ‘You have to have that fire in the belly, which is a question only Joe can answer himself’.

Asked what he plans for his Presidency if he wins, Biden said that ‘it depends on what I’m left with’.

But his senior policy adviser Jake Sullivan said the thinking is: go fast, be bold.

Sullivan said: ‘Don’t fall into the trap of thinking we have to line things up in a sequence according to traditional political calculus, because these are anything but traditional times.

‘He’s not thinking on a two-year timeframe, thinking on a first few months time frame’.

The comments suggest that if the Democrats win the Senate and keep the House, they could try to ram through legislation before the honeymoon from their election victory is over.