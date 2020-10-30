obanikoro-promises-support-for-protest-victims

Robert Egbe

THE lawmaker representing Eti-Osa Federal Constituency, Ibrahim Obanikoro, has sympathised with his constituents who were victims of looting and the Lekki tollgate shooting.

He said he had met with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and that there were concrete plans to rehabilitate and assist the victims.

“I have visited the various affected areas in Eti-Osa and I will continue with the visitation. I have spoken with some of the victims.

“May the souls of those who lost their lives to this unfortunate incident rest in peace. I also sympathise with their families. May God grant them the strength to bear the irreplaceable loss.

“I stand with you, the good people of my constituency as always, more so in this trying time.

“I assure you of my continuous support in my capacity as your representative in rebuilding our dear constituency, and Lagos State in general,” the lawmaker said.

Obanikoro said it was more disheartening that his constituency was the epicentre of the crisis.

“It is regrettable that a peaceful protest borne out of the need to end brutality and high-handedness of the police was completely hijacked by hoodlums. “Consequently, there were clear cases of shootings, killings, looting and vandalisation of public and private property, especially as it concerns Eti-Osa and its inhabitants.