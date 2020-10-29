obasanjo-mourns-late-ikare-akoko-monarch

Osagie Otabor, Akure

Former Nigeria’s President, Olusegun Obasanjo, has described late Owa-Ale of lkare-Akoko in Ondo State, Oba Samuel Kolapo Adegbite-Adedoyin, as a patriot and custodian of Yoruba values who gave his best while on the throne.

The late Owa-Ale died last month after ruling for 48 years.

Obasanjo in his condolence message to the people of Ikare-Akoko said the contributions of the late Owa-Ale to the political, social, and economic life of lkare-Akoko Kingdom, would remain indelible in the hearts and minds of those who interacted with him in politics and socio-economic life.

The former Nigeria President said Oba Adedoyin left an indelible mark and epitomised the qualities of an eminent legal practitioner on the Nigerian legal plane and the administration of justice, using his knowledge and skill to serve God, his people, and government in various capacities.

According to him, “Our revered Oba brought his salutary Influence to sue for peace, understanding and development in lkare-Akoko community in particular and the entire Ondo State m general throughout his 48 impactful years on the throne of his forefathers.

“Although Oba Samuel Kolapo Adegbite-Adedoyin’s passage is like a dream, especially as he left us at a crucial state in our nation’s history when his wise counsel and rich experience are greatly needed. I would urge you, the Chiefs of lkare-Akoko Kingdom, the entire lkare-Akoko community and all the members of his immediate and extended family to take solace in the worthy legacy and his mark on the history of this country he left behind.”

Late Oba Adedoyin was a member of the Committee for the Creation of Ondo State, Lay President of the African Church Worldwide and President, Council of Crowned Obas of Ondo State.