Obaseki mourns Auchi Polytechnic Rector, Jimah

Edo Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has mourned Rector of Auchi Polytechnic, Dr. Momodu Jimah, who died at the weekend.

The Governor, in a statement, said Jimah was an astute administrator who contributed to the growth of Auchi Polytechnic, ensuring stability and development of the institution.

According to him: “It was with a heavy heart that I received news of the passing of the Rector of Auchi Polytechnic, Dr. Momodu Sanusi Jimah. I condole with the management, staff, and students of the institution over the death of Dr. Jimah.

“As an administrator, late Dr. Jimah brought his expertise to bear in the transformation of the institution, providing leadership to steer the institution aright upon his appointment as Rector.”

The Governor commiserated with the family of the deceased, praying that God will grant them the fortitude to bear the loss.

