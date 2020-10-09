Obaseki unveils seven-man visitation panel for Ambrose Alli varsity

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, will today, inaugurate a seven-man Special Visitation Panel to look into the affairs of Ambrose Alli University and submit its report to the state government within six weeks.

In a statement, Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie, said the Committee is to be inaugurated on Friday, October 9, 2020, at the Executive Chambers at 10 a.m.

The panel will be chaired by Prof. I. K. Omoruyi, while Prof. Lawrence Atsegbua, Mrs. M. E. Ohiowele, Roland Ogbebor, Dr. J. O. Okovido, Venerable Osaze Egbenusi, and Mrs. P. E. Aziegbemhin, are members.

Ogie said the panel’s terms of reference include examining the administrative structure of the university in line with the law establishing it, establishing the actual students population against the accredited faculties and departments, and investigating the quality of training programmes in the university, especially in relation to the standard.

“It will also examine the university’s finances in the area of revenue generation, expenditure, transparency, accountability, and observance of due process and review the mode of employment and promotions with a view to determining whether due process was observed in the recruitment and promotion and whether the staff strength vis-a-vis the capacity of student’s population is balanced and reasonable, among others,” he added.

HOWEVER, a Former Vice Chairman of Ovia southwest Council Area, Omosede Adenomo, has commended residents in the area for turning out en masse to vote for Obaseki in the just concluded governorship election, noting that the mandate would enable the governor to consolidate on the successes recorded during his first term.

Speaking at a solidarity rally in Ora Ward, to celebrate Obaseki’s victory, Adenomo urged the people to support the governor in his quest to transform the state and better the wellbeing of the Edo people.

SIMILARLY, beneficiaries of the job creation and skills development initiatives of the Obaseki-led administration will today offer free services to residents of Edo State to celebrate the governor’s victory in the September 19, 2020 governorship poll.

Executive Director, Edo State Skills Development Agency (EdoJobs), Mrs. Ukinebo Dare, told journalists that the agency and the beneficiaries of the programmes, organised the event in appreciation of the state government’s interventions, noting invitation was open to members of the public.

She said products and services on offer include free food, medical services, clothes for the less privileged, and many more, adding that the event would be held at the Federal Ministry of Environment, Ugbighioko on Ekehuan Road, Benin City.

“We will be giving 1,000 people free food, medical services, and free clothes, among others. EdoJobbers all over the state are celebrating Obaseki’s re-election and are inviting everyone to join in the celebration,” she said.

She noted that the gesture was to showcase the different services being offered by EdoJobbers and celebrate the governor’s achievements, especially in terms of capacity building, skills development, and youth empowerment.

“EdoJobs was set up to actualise the governor’s vision of creating 200,000 jobs in his first term in office, but as in September 2020, the agency had created over 170,000 jobs in different sectors of the state’s economy.

“A batch of beneficiaries from the scheme would be showcasing their wares and services at the charity event, which would be attended by persons and groups from the 18 council areas of the state,” she added.