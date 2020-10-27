‘obeying-physical-planning-laws-will-avert-disasters’

By Okwy Iroegbu-Chikezie

The General Manager, Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA), Funmi Osifuye, has stressed that obeying physical planning permit laws will help avert avoidable disasters such as the one that occurred in Baruwa, Ipaja last week.

He said the building could not have scaled through approval as it did not conform to structures in the neighbourhood.

“There were two schools, already existing in the neighbourhood and that would have disqualified the establishment of such a facility in the area even if they had come for approval,” he said.

Osifuye explained that the agency had, through its district office at Agbado Ipaja, sealed the property during an inspection of structures around the vicinity on September 10.

He further said an ongoing construction that collapsed at Obalende did not have physical planning permit.

It will be recalled that LASPPPA recently beefed up its enforcement by deploying more town planners to its Monitoring and Compliance Unit and has since been carrying out follow-up inspections with supervising directors and personnel of district offices across local government areas.

This is to check the level of compliance to enforcement notices issued earlier and to curb reckless construction of structures at mismatched locations.

Meanwhile, LASPPPA’s weekly enforcement routine continued last week. Some were a follow-up on structures served notices for contravention and stop-of-work to observe their level of compliance.

He said: “Eighty-five structures were inspected with 11 petrol filling stations and 19 other structures that included shopping malls, hotels and supermarkets served notices and sealed at Agbado Ipaja District.

“Others buildings clamped down were at Igando, Iba, LASU and Ikotun with nine filling stations.”

Also sealed were 15 buildings at Baruwa.