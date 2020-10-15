Obi launches N5b fund for UNN

By Agha Sunday Inya

To address infrastructural challenges at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), Anambra State, former Governor Peter Obi has launched a N5 billion development fund for the institution.

It was at the university’s 60th Founders’ Day where he was the guest lecturer.

Obi decried the pace of development at the university, stating its alumni had done very little or nothing to help their alma mater.

He said the fund-raiser would run for five years with a target of N1 billion yearly from the alumni from next year.

“If about 10,000 alumni of the university can come together and make annual contribution of N100,000 each, we should be able to raise N1 billion yearly to help our alma mater,” he said.

Obi, who promised to pay two per cent of annual fund mobilisation, said he would make funds available to the university to furnish the office apartment where the fund drive would be coordinated.

“I will be fully involved and will supervise activities of the office,” he promised.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Charles Igwe, who lamented the deplorable state of infrastructure, noted that the institution was the only first generation university in the country without a Senate Building.

According to him, Senate members have their meetings at a make-shift venue furnished with plastic seats. He added that the space had become inadequate for the growing number of professors at the university.

Igwe bemoaned the problem of power supply, adding that the monthly energy bill of over N70 million ate deep into the purse of the university.

“Being able to generate our own electricity, like some of our peers, would be a huge relief to the university,” he said.

He said the fund-raiser spearheaded by Obi was necessary to save the soul of the institution.

He explained that Obi was selected to drive the campaign because of his passion for improved funding for education and his track record of prudent management of public funds.

Igwe expressed confidence in the ability of Obi to mobilise the alumni to help the the institution, promising that every amount donated would be properly accounted for.