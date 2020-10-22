obiano-declares-24-hour-curfew-in-anambra

Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano

The Anambra State Willie Obiano has announced a 24-hour curfew starting from 8 pm today.

Governor made the announcement during a Special Broadcast on Thursday.

He directed all schools and markets to be closed as well as gatherings to be banned.

Governor Obiano noted that all law enforcement agencies have been directed to commence enforcement but with a caveat to resist the temptation of applying unnecessary force in the course of carrying out their duty.

He assured both indigenous and non-indigenous people of the state of their safety and security while tasking all stakeholders to put hands on deck to check unrestrained emotions in order to avoid self-inflicted injury or break down of law and order.

The governor while ending his broadcast said that he has set aside Two hundred million naira for compensation of victims of police brutality that was recommended by the Judicial Panel of Inquiry.

He added that arrangements have been captured in the 2021 Appropriation Bill which will be presented to the State House of Assembly in few days.