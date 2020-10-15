Obiano sacks CSP James Nwafor, says former aide will be prosecuted

Anambra State governor Willie Obiano on Thursday said he has sacked James Nwafor as senior special assistant on security.

Obiano announced Nwafor’s sacking when he spoke with young persons protesting against police brutality in Anambra.

“James Nwafor, former OC SARS in Anambra State is sacked and will be prosecuted,” Obiano said while lending his voice in solidarity to the nationwide protest against brutality, harassment, extortion and extrajudicial killing of Nigerians by police personnel.

“Today, I joined youths of our dear State to say #EndPoliceBrutality and I support them because they did not only vote and defend their votes in my 21-over-21 victory but all their requests are genuine and germane, and I oblige to honour them all.

“I felt honoured being in their midst to share in their feelings, and I made it clear that, Federal Government has disbanded SARS but I will personally visit all SARS offices in Anambra State to ensure that anyone being held is released, immediately.”

