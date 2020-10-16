Obiano sets up panel to probe SARS abuse

Anambra State Governor Willie Obiano addressing EndSARS protesters in Awka …yesterday



Anambra State Governor Willie Obiano has set up a panel to investigate the allegations of human rights abuse against the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in the state.

The governor said this yesterday while addressing EndSARS protesters in Awka yesterday.

According to a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, C-Don Adinuba, the governor said the panel would also look into the allegations of extrajudicial killings levelled against a former leader of SARS in the state, Chief Superintendent of Police James Nwafor (retired).

Nwafor’s appointment as Special Assistant to the Governor has since been terminated.

The statement quoted Obiano as saying Nwafor would be prosecuted if indicted.

He said the panel headed by retired Justice V. N, Umeh was expected to complete its job within 30 days. Obiano lauded President Muhammadu Buhari and the Inspector-General of Police, Adamu Mohammed, for disbanding SARS.