October1: RevolutionNow Protesters Dispersed by Security Operatives in Lagos and Osun

Security operatives have dispersed #RevolutionNow protesters in Osogbo, capital of Osun State.

The protesters, who converged on Nelson Mandela Park, Old Garage around 9 am, were dispersed almost immediately.

However, they regrouped at Oke-Fia junction and later marched through Old Garage, Orisunbare and Ola-Iya junction, chanting anti-government songs and distributing flyers stating reasons for their agitations.

Also, Some youths on Thursday hit the streets of Lagos State to demand an end to bad governance.

The protesters, numbering over 200, lamented that 60 years after the country gained independence from Britain and over 20 years of uninterrupted democratic rule, Nigeria’s socio-economic development has been mired by bad leadership.

Police operatives of the Lagos State command arrested no fewer than 20 of the #RevolutionNow protesters.

The protesters stormed Ojota and Maryland axis to express disgust against what they termed bad governance in Nigeria.

Similar protests are also taking place in some states across the country.

Like this: Like Loading...