odell-beckham-jr-says-he-won’t-get-covid-due-to-‘mutual-respect’

Odell Beckham Jr.’s recent illness did not turn out to be a case of COVID-19, which, according to the Cleveland Browns receiver, would be an impossibility given that he is somehow immune to the infection that has claimed over 210,000 American lives.

As Beckham explained to reporters on Wednesday, he’s not being ‘arrogant,’ but believes the infection poses no threat to him.

‘I don’t think COVID can get to me,’ he said. ‘I don’t think it’s going to enter this body. I don’t want no parts of it, it don’t want no parts of me. It’s a mutual respect.’

Beckham recently missed practice due to illness, but testing revealed that he did not have COVID-19 and he was able to play in Sunday’s loss to Pittsburgh.

The NFL has struggled to keep coronavirus at bay this year, and several games have been postponed following positive tests among players and staff. Over the previous testing period, eight new infections among players were revealed.

While he may be impervious to COVID-19, the 27-year-old Beckham did get some bad news from his former college, Louisiana State.

LSU reportedly ruled Wednesday that Beckham, a former Tigers star, is banned from the team facility for two years after the NFL All-Pro was seen making improper payments to players following the national championship game in January.

Sports Illustrated was the first to report Beckham’s two-year ban. LSU will also lose eight scholarships over that time.

Cleveland Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (right) high fives wideout Rashard Higgins, who is seen wearing a mask

‘LSU has worked proactively and in cooperation with the NCAA to identify and self-report any violations that occurred within our football program,’ LSU senior associate athletic director Robert Munson said in the statement. ‘We believe these self-imposed penalties are appropriate and we will continue to coordinate and cooperate with the NCAA on this matter.’

The NCAA previously charged LSU’s football program with a Level III violation after Beckham was seen giving $2,000 in cash to four Tigers players while celebrating the national title win over Clemson.

Videos posted on social media showed Beckham placing money in the hand of Tigers receiver Justin Jefferson and celebrating with players in LSU’s locker room in the Superdome.

LSU athletics spokesman Michael Bonnette said initial information suggested that Beckham handed out ‘novelty bills’ to players after the top-ranked Tigers defeated Clemson at the Superdome in New Orleans.

However, further investigation showed that Beckham may have given away real money, Bonnette said.

Quarterback Joe Burrow, who went on to be the first pick of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals, confirmed to the ‘Pardon My Take’ podcast that Beckham did give him and other players real cash.

