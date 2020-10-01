Oduduwa Republic: Students’ group reject call for secession

The Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria (MSSN), Lagos State chapter, has condemned a recent call for secession and creation of the ‘Oduduwa Republic’ in the South-West.

In a statement issued on Wednesday in Lagos, the Amir (President) of the students’ group, Mr Miftahudeen Thanni, described the secession attempt as a “nation killer”.

Thanni said it was pertinent to warn those nursing the idea of secession to “immediately bury it”, noting that it may lead to loss of many innocent lives.

The students’ leader further explained that South-West needed the collaboration of all its governors to develop without seceding from the entire nation.

“We are not ready to lose our members and there is no joy embarking on a killer mission.

“The agitators should please stop it and find another means to enrich themselves.

“We are not ready for another civil war or series of bloody clashes in the South-West.

“We are all living witnesses to what is happening in the South-East region.

“Our focus should be on how to collaborate and build on our diversity,’’ the statement, e-mailed to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), read in part.

It further stated that there had been reasonable growth and development in South-West compared to other parts of the country.

“It betrays reasonable thinking to hear that we want to create a problem that never existed.

“We vehemently reject this secession move and selfish desire of a few persons, who want to damage the peace enjoyed in the South-West.

“Those nursing the ambition are our enemies trying to cause a commotion, crisis and destabilize the entire country.’’

The student leader emphasized the importance of unity, making reference to how the world cherished South-West region of Nigeria for its ability to manage diversity.

Thanni explained that any form of the division was against the teachings of Islam, adding that Nigeria needed South-West’s co-operation now than ever.

“Many people around the world cherish South-West because of our ability to manage diversity and maintain peaceful co-existence.

“In fact, many people leave the North and other southern regions to dwell in South-West because of our coordination and unity.

“Why do some minority think they can reverse this overnight?

“As Muslims, we have been taught that humans are created in tribes and nations and we must not despise each other.

“We say no to secession or the Oduduwa Republic; South-West is not South-East,” he stated.

Vanguard News