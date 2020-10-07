Breaking News

Off-licence opening hours should be curtailed – Minister

By
0
Post Views: Visits 0

The opening hours of off-licences should be curtailed, Fine Gael Minister of State Patrick O’Donovan has said.

Mr O’Donovan said he would be writing to the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly on the matter after raising it at the Fine Gael parliamentary party meeting on Tuesday night.

Speaking on RTE’s Claire Byrne show, Mr O’Donovan said he “was expressing a personal opinion” but voiced fears about potential increases in house parties for the duration of Level 3 restrictions.

“I don’t think it’s behind the grounds of fairness to ask people not to have house parties.

“I am not saying close down the off licences,” he said.

More to follow

WTO Sees Softer-Than-Expected Global Trade Drop

Previous article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Breaking News