Official opening of Black Wall Street Economic War house now November 2

The opening of the Black Wall Street (BWS) House has been moved to the same day as the Start of Season 2 of the Economic War with Charles N Lambert Show which begins on the first Monday of November, 2/11/20 for another 13 weeks and 26 Episodes.

Over the past months, Charles N Lambert, leader of the Economic War and the Black Wall Street in the season one of the show, called on Africans to join the economic war movement and liberate Africa’s economic situation together.

A participant in the Black Wall Street’s Economic War, Umar, while thanking the leader of the war for a great opportunity said “BWS is a reality and it is the First Economic Revolution for Africa. I can’t thank you enough beloved brother, Sir Charles N. Lambert, Thank you for believing in me and Africa. Home after home in East Africa, my apartment for the next 3 months working for Africa, Africa First,”

While announcing official date for the opening of the Economic War house, Charles N. Lambert said “The disparity in wealth comes from the profits made by the producers

“So if the producers profits are reduced to give capital for projects, we will have transformative industrialization, massive job creation with rekindled and vibrant economies.

“If the producers refuse to reduce the profits, we place alternative products that will ensure investment points are available for constant economic stimulus.

“Of the increase of this Economic Module, there shall be No End. Africa First”.

