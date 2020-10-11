Official results of Ondo governorship poll

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Sunday began the release of results of the Ondo governorship election

The collation, is taking place at the INEC office at Alagbaka in Akure.

Here are the results as declared by the collation officers:

Okitipupa Local Government

APC- 19,266



PDP- 10,367



ZLP – 10,120

Ose Local Government Area



APC – 15,122



PDP – 8,421



ZLP – 1,083

Akure South LGA

APC – 17,277

PDP – 47,627

ZLP – 2,236

Akoko South East

APC – 9,419

PDP – 4,003

ZLP – 2,004

Idanre LGA

APC -11,286

PDP – 7,499

ZLP – 3,623

Owo LGA

APC – 35957

PDP – 5311

ZLP – 408

Akure North LGA

APC – 9546

PDP – 12263

ZLP – 1,046

Ondo East LGA

APC – 6485

PDP – 4049

ZLP – 3,221

Akoko North West

APC- 15,809

PDP- 10,320

ZLP – 3,477

Akoko South East

APC – 21,232

PDP – 15,055

ZLP – 2,775

Akoko North East

APC – 16,572

PDP – 8,380

ZLP – 3,532

Irele LGA

APC – 12,643

PDP – 5,493

ZLP – 5,904

Ile Oluji Oke Igbo LGA

APC – 13,278

PDP – 9,231

ZLP – 1,971

Ifedore LGA

APC – 9,350

PDP – 11,852