Official results of Ondo governorship poll

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Sunday began the release of results of the Ondo governorship election
The collation, is taking place at the INEC office at Alagbaka in Akure.
Here are the results as declared by the collation officers:
Okitipupa Local Government
APC- 19,266
PDP- 10,367
ZLP – 10,120
Ose Local Government Area
APC – 15,122
PDP – 8,421
ZLP – 1,083
Akure South LGA
APC – 17,277
PDP – 47,627
ZLP – 2,236
Akoko South East
APC – 9,419
PDP – 4,003
ZLP – 2,004
Idanre LGA
APC -11,286
PDP – 7,499
ZLP – 3,623
Owo LGA
APC – 35957
PDP – 5311
ZLP – 408
Akure North LGA
APC – 9546
PDP – 12263
ZLP – 1,046
Ondo East LGA
APC – 6485
PDP – 4049
ZLP – 3,221
Akoko North West
APC- 15,809
PDP- 10,320
ZLP – 3,477
Akoko South East
APC – 21,232
PDP – 15,055
ZLP – 2,775
Akoko North East
APC – 16,572
PDP – 8,380
ZLP – 3,532
Irele LGA
APC – 12,643
PDP – 5,493
ZLP – 5,904
Ile Oluji Oke Igbo LGA
APC – 13,278
PDP – 9,231
ZLP – 1,971
Ifedore LGA
APC – 9,350
PDP – 11,852
