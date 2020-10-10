Offset Admits He Is Stressed And Misses Cardi B Amid Divorce

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: Offset (L) and Cardi B during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)Cardi

Grammy award-winning rapper Cardi B got fans talking weeks ago when she filed for divorce from her rapper husband Offset.

The three-year marriage had been rocked by accusations of Offset’s infidelity from the start with Cardi announcing earlier that she wanted to file for divorce. She appeared to later change her mind and stuck with the marriage until now.

Yesterday, Offset who is a part of the group The Migos took to his Instagram page and shared a video of himself asking fans for tips about a hair makeover.

The video got everyone’s attention thanks to his response to one fan’s comment.

“He looks stressed out,” reads the fan’s comment.

Offset who is yet to speak about the divorce replied in the affirmative that he is indeed stressed out. He wrote:

“I am. I miss MRS. WAP…call her for me but private.”

This marks the first time Offset has spoken out so publicly about his split from the “WAP” rapper.

“WAP” is Cardi B’s latest hit music as she scored her fourth number one with it on Billboard Hot 100.

27-year-old Cardi has been very open about her feelings on the divorce.

She cleared the air that she filed for divorce because Offset cheated on her again. The “Be Careful” rapper also shut down rumours that he got another woman pregnant.

According to her, she left because she didn’t want to “wait until he cheated on me again.”

The divorce paperwork Cardi filed at an Atlanta courthouse stated that her marriage was “irretrievably broken” and “there are no prospects for reconciliation.”

When Cardi filed for divorce on September 15 in Atlanta, Georgia, the Invasion of Privacy star also requested full physical and legal custody of her and Offset’s 2-year-old daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus. The following day, the rapper amended her divorce paperwork to allow for joint custody of Kulture.

It waits to be seen if she will give Offset a call.

