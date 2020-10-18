Ogbomoso Monarch denies death of three protesters in his palace

Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Oladunni Oyewumi Ajagungbade III, has described as false and misleading, reports in a national newspaper and other media platforms that three protesters were feared dead during an attack on his palace, last Sunday.

In a statement, the principal secretary to the monarch, Mr. Toyin Ajamu, stated that the attack was perpetrated by hoodlums and miscreants, disguised as protesters against the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), leading to the wanton destruction of property and vehicles at the palace.

“A chief among other palace officials also sustained injuries. Contrary to fake news being disseminated on social media, we state categorically that despite the needless provocations and ill-treatment meted out to the royal household during the violent attack on the palace, the paramount ruler and his household did not retaliate.

“Kabiyesi, who was with his chiefs and subjects including, the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, an indigene of Ogbomoso, when the hoodlums invaded the palace, advised the palace staff to refrain from attacking them.

“Hence, none of the miscreants and thugs was attacked by the palace household, rather a chief, who was pelted with stones by the hoodlums sustained serious injuries.”

Ajamu disclosed that the dead bodies being circulated on social media were brought into the palace by the hoodlums to cause confusion and justify the attack on the palace.

“The nonagenarian is a strong advocate of peace and unity, which is evident in the robust development Ogbomoso land and its environs have witnessed over the forty-seven years of his reign.