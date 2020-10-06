Ogun appoints Laycon youth ambassador

Daily News

By Sampson Unamka

Ogun Governor Dapo Abiodun has appointed #BigBrotherNaija season 5 winner, Olamilekan Agbeleshe aka Laycon as a youth ambassador.

Abidoun made this known on Tuesday while receiving Laycon in his office.

He said: “I personally look forward to working with you to be a model of good character, excellence, good virtue, calmness, integrity that are general attributes of Ogun State Government as a matter of fact, you’re from Odeda.”

He further advised Laycon to channel his energies towards curbing vices, immoral acts among other things in the society.

