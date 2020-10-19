Ogun assures residents on abandoned road projects

Abiodun (centre) responding to cheers during his inspection tour of the 7.1 kilometre Fajol-Osara-Gbonagun road



Ogun State Government has reiterated plans to give priority attention to roads, hospitals and other projects abandoned by previous administration.

Governor Dapo Abiodun, disclosed this during an inspection of the newly completed 7.1 kilometre Fajol-Osara-Gbonagun road. The road, which crisscrossed communities in the Abeokuta South and Odeda Local Government Areas, were among roads being constructed by the Abiodun-led administration across the three senatorial districts of Ogun.

He declared that no part of the state would be neglected in the distribution of infrastructure, adding he had decided to make the people the “centrepiece” of his Administration.

The governor also disclosed that he would not leave any project abandoned by previous government, explaining that the issue of good road network in the state could not be over-emphasised as roads open up the state to socioeconomic activities and promote the welfare of the residents.

“Infrastructure, especially roads, will be given the right attention in order to open up the state for more economic development”, he said.

Speaking further, Abiodun informed the gathering that the Oba Erinwole Road, which according to him is an important road that serves several industries and also links the Sagamu-Ore-Benin Expressway, was in a terrible state when he took over and had become a death trap for its users.

On the Kuto flyover and the service lanes in Abeokuta, the governor said the project was awarded by the last administration, but it would be completed soon, as he had extracted commitment from the contractor.

Abiodun noted that most of the road projects being executed were prioritised by the residents themselves as they were allowed to do so while Government was preparing the budget.

“For instance, it was part of our inclusiveness that made the people to choose the 7.1km Fajol-Osara-Gbonagun Road. This is an inter-local government road that would link Abeokuta South and Odeda Local Government Areas, as well as act as a bypass to the Abeokuta-Ibadan Road”, he said.

He further disclosed that similar projects were ongoing at Ipokia and Imeko local government areas, while construction work would soon commence on Gbenro-Isashi-Akute Road bordering Lagos.

The governor, who had earlier embarked on similar inspection of Oba Erinwole Road in Sagamu and Kuto Flyover in Abeokuta, as well as the service lanes linking the flyover to the NNPC flyover, was warmly received at the Fajol Junction.

Speaking at the event, the former Senator representing Ogun Central Senatorial District, Gbenga Obadara, and the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Yemi Sanusi, extolled the governor for keeping to his election promises, adding that the projects would go a long way in enabling the people achieve their aspirations.

On his own part, the Leader of Fajol Community, Alhaji Kafidipe, said the Fajol-Osara-Gbonagun Road had been in a deplorable condition for more than 30 years, and thanked the governor for keeping to his election promise.