Ogun begins digital physical planning

Okwy Iroegbu-Chikezie

OGUN State government has initiated an Electronic Digital Planning system (EDPS) to aid the processing of the state Physical Planning and Urban Development.

This, the government said, would provide more efficient services that will facilitate local and foreign direct investment (FDI).

The Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Olatunji Odunlami stated this in Abeokuta when he received proposals from members of the state Info Tech on their resolve to digitalise monitoring mechanism of the Ministry.

He said the government had conceived the idea to migrate from the manual issuance of planning documents to a more accessible 21st century compliant process to improve ease of doing business.

Leader of the team, Mr. AbdulHameed Mustapha said the system proposed would be used to capture most of the processes that require inter-facing with the public.

He promised that the team would understudy the ministry’s processes, make suggestions and incorporate them into the new system. Mustapha added that the process could be integrated with other existing platforms like the automated Lands Administration Platform, Building Control Application platform and any other future applications saying that each of the executives would have their respective dash board and monitor what goes on daily.

He said: “It would be an extensive exercise, focusing on the day-to- day activities of the Ministry and its allied Agencies, adding that this would replace the cumbersome manual approval processes, making it easier, faster, transparent and efficient”, he added.